Dadu Majra garbage plant: Five firms show interest in operation

FIVE COMPANIES have shown interest in running the garbage processing plant at Dadu Majra. The Municipal Corporation had called for an expression of interest to run the processing plant on the lines of Jaypee group. As per a mutual agreement, the Jaypee Group, which is running the plant, will only operate the plant till March 31. Because the UP-based company which the MC tried to bring in to take over the operations, backed out, the civic body had to call for an expression of interest to engage a second operator for the operation and maintenance of existing garbage processing plant at Dadu Majra for a period of one year, extendable up to two years.

The five companies that have applied are Allied Energy Systems, Delhi; Mars Enivrotech Limited, Lalru; Kanpur Fertilizer and Cement Limited, Kanpur; SL infrastructure Project, Mumbai; and Mitcon Company from Pune.

Earlier, the Jaypee Group had suspended the operations of the plant on July 11 last year, citing that they were incurring losses. Because the civic body was left in the lurch, the MC had moved the Shimla bench of the NGT.

The tribunal then directed the Jaypee Group to resume work at the plant by July 27. In November 2015, the MC House had rejected the agenda for providing tipping charges to the Jaypee Group for processing garbage and then both the MC and Jaypee agreed to terminate the contract.