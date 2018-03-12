Panjab University Bicycle Lovers. Express Panjab University Bicycle Lovers. Express

With more than 12 lakh vehicles registered in Chandigarh and around 1 lakh vehicles crossing through the city daily, Chandigarh is among the highest vehicle density cities in the country. While most senior citizens remember people riding bicycles to their places of work in the city from 1960s to 1980s, commuting by bicycle now remains a compulsion of the lower income population, choice of students and a fitness routine for some avid bicycle riders who have formed bicycle rider groups. Last year, a joint study by PGI, IIT Roorkee and Panjab University revealed that the climate damaging greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are set to increase by almost 200 per cent from 2,486 gigagrams to 4,014 gigagrams by 2020. While the city sees presence of dedicated bicycle tracks adjacent to the main roads, heavy traffic on the roundabouts and motorists entering the cycling lanes poses a serious threat for bicycle riders.

“We came from Kochi and settled in Chandigarh two years ago. We had read a lot about the cycling infrastructure in Chandigarh and the way Le Corbusier planned this city. But after coming here, we realise that it was not that practical yet. Increasing motor traffic and lack of proper implementation of the bicycle tracks are a serious concern. Also, there is a need to have separate cycling corridors with bicycling sharing systems like it was done in Bhopal last year. Recently, I went to New York and found that cyclists are allowed to carry foldable bicycles in metros and buses. The cyclists also need to understand the importance of wearing cycling jerseys and helmets to make them visible to motorists, especially during night hours. Cycling should not be limited to weekly rides and cyclothons only,” said 35-year-old Saran Preeti, founder of Punjab Bikers Club.

While the Chandigarh Administration announced bicycle sharing scheme and also issued tenders for the scheme apart from painting the cycle tracks along the roundabouts, lack of lighting on the cycle tracks poses a serious threat to riders’ safety. Three years ago, Gurjinder Mogi, a PHD student of law department at Panjab University, came up with the idea of starting Panjab University Bicycle Lovers, a group of cyclists aimed at encouraging daily use of cycling.

“I felt pained to see that green areas on PU campus were being turned into parking lots. As students, we commute daily to various departments on the campus. PU is like a small city in itself. Why do we need cars and bikes for commuting within the university? We started this group of bicycle riders with 10 students. Now we have more than 700 students who commute daily to their classes and back on their bicycles. One does not need fancy cycles to commute and even a basic cycle is good to ride. One only needs the will to cycle and if we can do that, we can also change the perception of general public, who see cyclists as a hindrance on roads. All offices should reserve one or two days for cycling,” Mogi said.

Gurjasjit Singh, a member of Chandigarh Cycling Club, too, has been an active cyclist in the city. Singh organised a ride from Chandigarh to Delhi called smog-free ride in January this year and also approached the Chandigarh Traffic Police to conduct an awareness drive. “There are things like low electricity wires hanging on the cycle tracks. There should be levelling of vegetation near the tracks and retro reflective markings. I had written a letter to Chandigarh Administration in June 2017, making some suggestions. Later this month, more than 35 cyclists will talk with people about improving their attitude towards cyclists over the course of two hours with traffic police’s honk-free campaign,” Singh said. Dr Rakesh Mohindra, a member of Chandigarh Amateur Cycling Association, said, “When people are given licences for driving, they should be asked questions about cyclists as well. This way they can be sensitised about it.”

Rahul Bedi, a writer and an avid bicycle rider, said, “I regularly go for my bicycle rides in Chandigarh and in New Delhi. But when I compare both the cities, I find Chandigarh far ahead in terms of infrastructure for bicycle riders. Chandigarh, I believe, is among the most bicycle-friendly cities in the country. I feel that there should be more bicycle tracks across the city so that more and more people can enjoy bike rides and even commute to their workplaces.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App