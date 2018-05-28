Cyber crimes reported in Chandigarh suggest that fraudsters are changing their methods every now and then to keep pace with new trends and changing realities in society in order to lure victims. Cyber crimes reported in Chandigarh suggest that fraudsters are changing their methods every now and then to keep pace with new trends and changing realities in society in order to lure victims.

IT HAS happened to all of us. An email arrives with the subject line announcing that you have won a grand prize worth thousands of dollars. Open the mail, and there are directions to deposit some amount of money as service charges, taxes and so on. Most of us delete the mail and move on. Some don’t, and they send the money. More emails arrive, asking for more money. They send that too, until one day, they smell something fishy. Realisation dawns. But it’s too late. Or the email subject line says Help. It’s from a close relative, asking for money to be transferred to a given account for some emergency. The more gullible among us send off the money, and find out they have been duped.

These con acts are happening daily, but they are apparently very 2014. Cut to 2018. The smarter fraudsters have moved on. It’s all about bitcoins now.

Cyber crimes reported in Chandigarh suggest that fraudsters are changing their methods every now and then to keep pace with new trends and changing realities in society in order to lure victims.

“Every year, there is a new trend of cheating. A few years ago, we were flooded with complaints from people alleging unknown persons cheated them after sending emails from the hacked mail IDs of their dear ones demanding immediate financial help as they are stuck in critical condition in foreign countries. But as people have become aware of this trend, now we do not have single complaint of this nature of online forgery and cheating. Cyber criminals always search new ways to trap people,” DSP (cyber cell) Rashmi Yadav Sharma says.

Between January 2014 and May 21, 2018, the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police registered 223 FIRs, of which 74 cases related to cheating and frauds committed through cyber techniques.

Cyber fraudsters use social networking sites, emails and direct phone calls to obtain confidential details of bank accounts, PIN numbers, and persuade people to part with money for investing from herbal seeds to bitcoins.

Out of eight FIRS in 2018, one relates to online investment in bitcoins, with the promise of 10 per cent monthly return over the next 18 months.

The alleged perpetrators of this scam, Amit Bhardwaj, CEO of no less than three companies — Gain Bitcoin, GB Minors and GB 21 — and his brother Vivek, are currently cooling their heels behind bars in Maharashtra.

It was the first such case registered in Chandigarh, and it relates to the massive scam that began to unfold last year when Amit Bharadwaj’s multi-level marketing scheme that drew in thousands of customers, all trying to cash in on the rising value of cryptocurrencies, folded up. About 8,000 investors had signed off crores of rupees to 35-year-old Bharadwaj, who took himself off to Dubai, then to Bangkok and was finally arrested in April by Delhi Police.

There are three complainants in the single Chandigarh FIR against Gain Bitcoin, and they claim to have invested Rs 8-10 crore. The FIR is registered under various sections of cheating and The Prize Chit and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act. The Chandigarh Police has received six other complaints relating to the same company but is still in the process of investigating these complaints before registering an FIR.

Manpreet Singh, a cyber expert who assists Chandigarh Police with cyber crime cases, explains that while it is not illegal to trade or invest in bitcoins, Amit Bharadwaj’s operations were akin to a classic blade company’s — take money from investors on the promise of high returns, fail to deliver on the returns, close operations and disappear.

“First of all, we should understand investment in the Bitcoins is not illegal. Second, there is currently no law, especially in Information Technology (IT), Act, 2000, that bars trading in Bitcoins. But if someone lures a person to invest in Bitcoins and promises them to return high amount and fails, then it is an offence,” says Manpreet Singh.

Other Bitcoin scams have surfaced in the last two months. In Surat, a bitcoin investor who had been cheated by a company similar to Bharadwaj’s, turned into a bitcoin extortionist in order to recover his investment. Earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested two men in Dehradun who are alleged to have cheated 2,500 people of an estimated Rs 100 crore, by promising to nearly double their money through bitcoins in three months.

The fast changing nature and complexity of cyber crime, coupled with the relative inexperience of the police in cracking crimes of this nature mean that people themselves have to remain highly aware of frauds.

“Each passing year, the number of people falling prey to online fraudsters is increasing globally. And every year, the cyber investigation world is witness to newly invented methods by fraudsters to cheat people. But a basic common element in all these cases is the ignorance and unawareness of victims. A man claiming to be communicating from UK is inviting a man sitting in Chandigarh to trade in the field of herbal seeds and luring him to deposit lakhs of rupees in different accounts. The person vanishes. Now who to blame? People need to be more aware of cyber crimes,” Manpreet says.

Just for an idea of how the nature of cyber crime is changing by the year, consider this: In 2014, a total of 37 FIRs were registered by the cyber crime cell, and 21 FIRs out of 37 were of forgery and cheating. As per the official record of cyber cell, 11 FIRs out of 21 were those in which people lost their money after transferring from their accounts to unknown accounts upon receiving “urgent” mails purportedly from their close relations or friends, urging them to send financial help as they were stuck in emergency situations abroad. In all 11 FIRs, the cyber cell was unable to nail the fraudsters.

In 2015, a total of 95 FIRs were registered with cyber cell, of which 41 were of fraudulent withdrawal of money from the bank accounts of victims. The fraudsters obtained PIN and passwords of online banking system of victims through telephonic calls introducing themselves as employees of different banks. Although cyber cell managed to arrest the accused in 25 cases, the rest remain unsolved as the accused could not be identified, let alone traced.

In 2016, 40 FIRs were registered of which nine were against the employees of Indian and multinational companies, who allegedly stole the confidential details including the list of customers of their parent companies, code words of companies’ trademarks and even the secret details about the business deals. In four FIRs out of nine, the cyber cell managed to arrest the culprits, who had started their own business firms with the database of their parent companies.

In 2017, a total of 43 FIRs were registered, of which 19 were of cheating and forgery using social networking sites and emails to cheat the people.

A police source in the cyber cell said, “We observed a new trend of cheating people in 2017. Four FIRs were registered, in which people were cheating on the pretext of trading in herbal seeds and accused had trapped victims through social networking sites, including Facebook, after sending them friend requests. One of the victims was B R Chauhan, a retired RBI officer, who had deposited Rs 29.50 lakh but did not get any herbal seeds. Later, we managed to arrest three persons — a Nigerian, Emmanual Chiendu, one woman, Preety Ravriya, and Ravi Sonune of Mumbai. Their interrogation revealed that Preety Ravriya had trapped the complainant after sending him a Facebook friend request introducing herself as Gladoski Darell from UK. The case is under trial and accused were released on regular bail.”

Sushil Kapoor, a Manimajra-based businessman, who recently fell prey to fraudsters and lost Rs 40.86 lakh on the pretext of business in herbal seeds in April this year, said, “One of the four accused, Cosmos Peto, had come to me to show me samples of herbal seeds. I was very confident about Cosmos Peto and his three other colleagues, including one Indian. But later, I realised that I was cheated. I lodged an FIR with local police on May 17.”

Said DSP (cyber cell) Rashmi Yadav Sharma, “The best way to avoid these traps is to stay up to date with the latest cyber techniques and modes of crimes. We have started organising cyber awareness camps at different levels and at various places, including schools, colleges, private and government offices.”

