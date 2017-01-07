Latest News

Cyber Crime Police Stations to open in Haryana: DGP

Presiding over a meeting with Police Commissioners, all the Inspector Generals of Police (Ranges) and Superintendents of Police in Chandigarh, Singh said these police stations would be opened during this year

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published:January 7, 2017 9:59 pm
Cyber Crime Police Stations would be opened at district level across Haryana, State’s Director General of Police K P Singh said on Saturday.

Presiding over a meeting with Police Commissioners, all the Inspector Generals of Police (Ranges) and Superintendents of Police in Chandigarh, Singh said these police stations would be opened during this year.

Singh issued various directions to the officers regarding Haryana Cadet Core, Women Police Volunteers and e-Challaning, controlling crime and providing security to citizens, and curbing road accidents by managing traffic on roads, an official release said.

