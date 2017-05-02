Customer refuses to say name, opens fire outside liquor vend

A man fired gunshots in the air when an employee of a liquor shop asked him to give his name on Monday. The accused went to the shop to buy alcohol. He bought a box of whisky from the liquor shop. When the employee asked for his name, the customer not only refused to disclose his name but also fired a gunshot in the air and managed to flee the spot.

Police booked the man who fired the bullet but the accused was not arrested yet. According to information, the man was later identified as Swaranjeet Singh, a resident of Shingarliwala village near Mullanpur Garibdas. Swaranjeet was booked under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others ) and 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.

The police told the Chandigarh Newsline that the liquor vend employee, Bakshish Singh, lodged a complaint stating that Swaranjeet came to his liquor vend on Sunday night and bought a box of whiskey. When Bakshish asked Swaranjeet his name for record, the latter refused to disclose the name and had a verbal duel with the employee.

Bakshish alleged that after having a spat with him, Swaranjeet took out his revolver and fired a gun shot in the air to threaten other liquor vend employees.

Bakshish also alleged that Swaranjeet abused him and his employees and threatened to shot them. The Investigation Officer of the case Assistant Sub-Inspector, Talwinder Singh, said that Bakshish noted the registration number of Swaranjeet’s vehicle and they traced the accused. He added that they have raided Swaranjeet’s home on Monday but he was not present there.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now