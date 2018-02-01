Curbs on land use to stay in Shivalik foothills where Punjab CM bought 6 acres

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

The Punjab government is set to extend the notification under Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday directing the state officials to re-issue the notification.

The notification, allowing ecologically fragile land in foothills of Shivalik to be protected under the PLPA, 1900, was set to lapse on February 2.

Sources said that in the meeting specially convened by the CM on a government holiday for Guru Ravidass Jayanti, he directed the officials to ensure that the notification for 14 villages, including Siswan, where the CM purchased six acres of land recently, was in place by February 2. He also directed the officials to extend another notification that lapses on August 28, before the date.

The meeting follows a controversy that had erupted after a Chief Conservator of Forest (Hills) Harsh Kumar wrote letters to some project developers that the notification under the PLPA would cease to lapse after February 2. The Chief Minister had Tuesday ordered the transfer of the official.

His letters were linked by Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira with Amarinder’s purchase of land in the village, a part of which was locked under PLPA. Khaira had alleged that the government was allowing the notification to lapse so as to benefit Amarinder as it would push up the price of his land manifold.

Interestingly, the Punjab unit of BJP came out in support of doing away with the notification in these villages. Addressing a press conference, Punjab BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and state party secretary Vineet Joshi said the government would be hurriedly re-notifying the PLPA in these villages because of the controversy and not follow the orders of the High Court.

Joshi told The Indian Express, “The affected village residents have already sent contempt notices to the government yesterday.”

They said the High Court, in its order last year, had clearly stated that in February 2018, when the restrictions on the 14 villages would lapse, the state government before issuing a fresh notification should first conduct a proper legal and scientific evaluation to ascertain that soil erosion was taking place and the water table was falling.

The forest department, in February 2003, locked 14 villages in Mohali under the sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, and disallowed use of the land for any purpose, including agriculture.

The affected villagers had approached the High Court which in 2017 and issued directions to the state government.

The villages locked under PLPA are Siswan, Siswan Choti, Badi Naggal, Majra, Pallanpur, Dhulwan, Majrian, Seonk, Tarapur, Mirzapur, Gaucher, Burwana, Nada and Pachchad.

A forest official said the government was waiting for the report of Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dehradun, and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana, on whether the land in the villages should continue to be locked under the PLPA after studying ecology, underground water level and soil erosion. The report was received by the forest department three days ago. It recommended to extend the notification.

