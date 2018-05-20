Curbing littering in zoological park: Pay Rs 50 for a water bottle, return the empty for a refund of Rs 30

The zoo sees an average of 2,500 visitors on weekdays, but during weekends and school holidays, the rush increases manifold and could even go up to 7,000. (File photo/Representational) The zoo sees an average of 2,500 visitors on weekdays, but during weekends and school holidays, the rush increases manifold and could even go up to 7,000. (File photo/Representational)

Written by Kanav Bali

THE MAHENDRA Chaudhary Zoological Park’s initiative to curb visitors from littering empty plastic water bottles on the premises four months ago has paid off, said zoo officials.

The zoo authorities have launched a system by which people who buy water bottles from the canteens within the sprawling 502-acre park will need to pay a deposit per bottle and redeem that by bringing back the bottle and handing it over. For a water bottle that costs Rs 20, the buyer will have to pay Rs 50. She will be given a token for the Rs 30 deposit, which will be returned to her when she brings back the bottle and the token.

“We introduced the token system four months back when three or four sanitation employees reported to us that people throw plastic bottles in the animal enclosures for fun. They were throwing it into the tiger enclosures and during lion safari,” said zoo Director M Sudhagar. He said there was a good response from the public. “Before we introduced this system, we had three dedicated workers just to pick up the plastic trash. Now, we deploy only one person,” he added.

Those who bring disposable bottles from home are also required to pay the Rs 30 deposit and take a token. There is checking for bottles at the entry gate. The four canteens, three of which are inside the zoo and one outside, each give out a different colour token, but visitors can deposit their tokens at any of the four outlets irrespective of colour.

“Initially, there was some confusion between the four canteens, but now the system is working smoothly,” said the zoo director.

The canteens have also paper plates with steel plates and are giving out paper bags for takeaways instead of plastic bags, said zoo warden Harpal Singh.

The zoo sees an average of 2,500 visitors on weekdays, but during weekends and school holidays, the rush increases manifold and could even go up to 7,000.

On May 9, the zoo opened an aviary. The special section housing birds was in the master plan. “Currently, the aviary is home to around 35 species of birds, but we are aiming to increase it to 80 plus,” said the warden. For now, the entry to the bird aviary is free for all visitors. But discussions are going on too for ticketing,” he added. “There is a process to set the price. We will distribute feedback forms among the visitors and on the basis of their response, we will set a suitable price,” the warden further stated.

Harpal said the hot weather saw fewer visitors. For the animals, the zoo provided the usual protections. “For bears, we have placed big ice pieces in their cages. And for other animals, we have placed water fountains in their enclosures. We have 24 hour fresh water supply to keep them going.”

