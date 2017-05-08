CTU idea: Board a bus and then e-rickshaw to drop you at home

CTU runs buses on 67 routes and has over 300 bus stops (Express Archives) CTU runs buses on 67 routes and has over 300 bus stops (Express Archives)

TO OFFER services to passengers right at their doorstep, the UT Administration is now planning to provide “end- to-end” journey under the project of “last mile connectivity”. Under the project, e-rickshaws would be made available at the bus stops and from there the e-rickshaws would drop the passengers at their destinations. With more and more people preferring radio and web-based cabs due to doorstep facilities which they offer, something which a CTU bus cannot offer, this project has been thought over.

“The transport department is working in collaboration with the World Research Institute (WRI) and a project report in this regard will be prepared soon,” says transport director Amit Talwar. CTU runs buses on 67 routes and has over 300 bus stops.

“We will see if e-rickshaws can be introduced at almost all the bus stops in Chandigarh. A passenger usually has to look for another vehicle after the bus drops him or her. So for the comfort and convenience of the commuter, we will come up with this project in a period of three months,” adds Talwar. At present, auto-rickshaws or taxis are available at bus stops which charge the passengers randomly.

The CTU bus service connects Chandigarh with Panchkula and Mohali, ferrying around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh passengers on a daily basis. The waiting period for boarding a CTU bus varies from 20 minutes to even one hour. Moreover, the passenger has to look for an auto-rickshaw, rickshaw or a taxi to reach his or her place. The CTU uses 390 buses for the city bus service. The fleet comprises standard size buses, semi-low floor non-AC buses, AC buses, low-floor AC buses, low-floor non-AC buses and mini-AC buses.

Initially, e-rickshaws would be introduced at busy stops like those near colleges, PGI, sectors 17 and 22 and Sukhna Lake. “The fare further charged by the e-rickshaw would be nominal. The number of e-rickshaws to be introduced at one stop and the fare would be decided later,” said another official.

