CRPF jawan killed in J&K had just returned to duty after visiting parents in Punjab village

The CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir during operations against militants on Saturday morning had returned to duty just 10 days ago, on May 2, after a one-week holiday during which he visited his parents in his native village of Khudapur in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

The jawan, Mandeep Kumar, was the only son of his parents. He was unmarried and his parents were looking for a girl. In fact, they were planning to visit a relative to see a girl for him on Sunday. Mandeep’s body had not reached his home till the filing of this report. He would be cremated on Sunday.

His father Nanak Chand is a painter and mother Kunti Devi is housewife. Though the mother was not informed about his death, she got the news from television.

Baldev Singh, one of the relatives, said, “Mandeep had joined CRPF to improve the financial condition of his family after completing 10+2. He had just started the construction of his house at the village and it was almost complete.”

“We pressed him to get married, but he would us to let him stand on his feet first. He wanted to construct a home before getting married. Now his life was moving towards stability and he had constructed his home.

His parents were looking for girl to get him married. It is very sad that he left this world just when his life was getting on track by defeating poverty,” he said.

