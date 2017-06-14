CRPF Haryana defeats BSF Punjab 9-0, Nisha scores six goals to win match

It was a dominating performance by the Haryana team as they maintained their supremacy in the 80-minute final. It was a dominating performance by the Haryana team as they maintained their supremacy in the 80-minute final.

Six goals by their ace forward Nisha propelled CRPF Haryana to an emphatic 9-0 win over BSF Punjab and win the girls’ title in the OORJA CAPF U-19 Football Talent Hunt Championship at Sector 42 football stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The match began on an attacking note as Haryana forwards put constant pressure on Punjab defenders and their efforts soon paid when Nisha scored the opening goal in the eighth minute of the match.

Four minutes later, Nisha scored her second goal of the match putting Haryana ahead by 2-0. Nisha scored her third goal in the 13th minute as Haryana gained complete control of the match. Sushma extended the lead for Haryana as she netted the fourth goal of the match in the 23rd minute.

Maintaining the pressure, Nisha scored her fourth goal of the match in the 31st minute as Haryana led 5-0 at the end of half-time. After the break, Haryana once again stepped up the tempo and Samiksha scored the sixth goal for the team in the 41 st minute of the match. 13 minutes later Renu netted her first goal of the match and put Haryana ahead by 7-0.

The last 10 minutes of the match saw Nisha scoring two more goals in the 74th and 80th minute respectively as Haryana completed the 9-0 rout to emerge as the winners. Earlier in the day, CISF, Delhi emerged as the winners in the third place play-off match through penalty shoot-out win by 4-2 over ITBP, Chandigarh.

For CISF Delhi, Kelaki, Smriti, Deepika and Anushka scored the goals. For Chandigarh team, Kunjal and Neha scored the goals. In the boys’ play-off match for third place, CRPF, Haryana ended the challenge of CISF, Delhi with a narrow 3-2 win. For the Haryana team, Ravi, Anil and Himasnhu scored goals in the 37th, 64th and 70th minute respectively while Thapa scored a brace for the Delhi team.

