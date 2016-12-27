Criminal case registered against Congress MLA

A criminal case has been registered against a Congress MLA and three other party leaders for allegedly beating a ticket aspirant and throwing away his ‘turban’ in Nadala village in Kapurthala. In a complaint lodged with Subhanpur police, complainant Kulwinder Singh Babbal alleged that he was invited to a meeting by Congress leader Daljit Singh to express his views for giving ticket to an outsider Gurbinder Singh Atwal from Bholath assembly seat.

He alleged when he opposed the candidature of Atwal being an outsider, Daljit and other Congress leaders started beating him and threw away his turban.

They also took out revolver and threatened him with dire consequences at the instance of local Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, he claimed.

A criminal case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act against Congress leaders, including Rana Gurjit and Daljit and one unidentified person, police said, adding no arrests have been made as yet.

Meanwhile, Rana Gurjit today said it was a political conspiracy against him as he had only presided over the meeting to bring unity among Congressmen.

He demanded the cancellation of the “false” case registered against him and other Congress leaders.