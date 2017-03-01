Altercation takes place at society house meeting

The general house meeting of Ajanta Enclave in sector 51 witnessed high drama when two groups exchanged heated arguments and scuffled with each other on Tuesday. Police have registered a cross FIR under charges of molestation, assault and thrashing against both the parties.

Police said Ritu Madan, a resident of Ajanta Enclave, Sector 49, lodged an FIR against Gurmukh Singh Lehal, his daughter Navjot Kaur Lehal, and son Harkamal Singh Lehal. Meanwhile, Navjot Kaur Lehal lodged an FIR against unknown persons, who she alleges quarreled with her and molested her during the general house meeting of Ajanta Enclave in Sector 50. The cross FIRs were registered at the Sector 49 police station.