Criminal case against Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Senior Congress leaders call for swift resolution of dispute

FOLLOWING THE filing of a criminal case registered against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda for an alleged assault on state Congress president Ashok Tanwar, a section of senior party leaders felt the issue should have been resolved on a party platform as this would lead to more bitterness in the faction-ridden party. Some are thinking of raising the issue with the high command.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The incident took place on October 6 when the supporters of Hooda and Tanwar clashed while waiting to welcome party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Tanwar was injured. His supporters had lodged complaint with the police.

Haryana MLAs, who are close to Hooda, said a probe has already been conducted by former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and the dispute should have been resolved amicably.

Congress MLA from Palwal, Karan Singh Dalal, said the BJP was already getting false cases registered against Bhupinder Singh Hooda and now Congress leaders were doing the same.

“This move is going to harm the party. If the party president is the one who is going to get cases registered against leaders of his own party, then what is the difference between BJP and Congress. We will take up the issue with the high command,” said Dalal.

Another senior leader, not wishing to be named, said it was most unfortunate that things have come to such a pass where leaders of the party are getting cases registered against one another. He said taking intra-party matters to the police was uncalled for. He further said that this kind of bitterness would widen the gap in the party. “How will people who register cases against one another see eye to eye and how will the party function?” he questioned.

There have been differences among Hooda and Tanwar in the past, too. The two have been holding parallel events.

Supporters of Hooda had earlier told the high command that they will not attend any meetings called by Tanwar or Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhry. Meanwhile, Tanwar’s supporters have submitted video recordings and pictures of the clash blaming Hooda. Another party MLA Jagbir Singh Malik said, “It seems like BJP has a hand in getting the case registered. It was a non-issue. Party workers were clashing and people got injured. It was not intentional. The issue should have been raised on the party forum and resolved. There is no going to the police or fighting on social media platforms.”

Tanwar has maintained that he will “fight for justice and not rest till the guilty are arrested”.