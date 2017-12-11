Crime, Camera and the City

A CCTV camera at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia) A CCTV camera at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia)

TWO CRIMES in 2017 made Chandigarh notorious throughout the country, destroying its reputation as a “safe city” for women. One was the Varnika Kundu case in August this year, in which the young DJ was the target of hot pursuit by two politically well-connected men, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish. She was driving home, and they chased her in their car, through the well-planned roads of Chandigarh, right up to the Housing Board light point. There, due to her presence of mind and the swift response by the police, a PCR wan was waiting to receive the men.

The other was the gangrape of a 22-year-old woman last month, after she took a shared autorickshaw to go back to her paying guest accommodation in Mohali. There were two other men in the auto, and they and the driver were accomplices in the crime. The woman was driven off to a secluded spot, where the three men took turns to rape her.

In the first case, the victim and her family found to their dismay that the CCTV cameras that could have provided vital evidence in the case were not functioning at all. Cameras installed at five locations — Housing Board light point, Kalagram light point, Railway light point, Transport light point and Grain market light point — failed to record the car chase. UT officials said the cable had been damaged due to digging work. Footage could have provided a solid back-up for the case in the court.

In the gangrape case, when the victim asked the autodriver why he was going in the wrong direction, he told her he needed petrol, drove confidently into a filling station, and even borrowed money from the woman to pay. All the while, though, the cameras installed at the petrol pump were recording the scene, capturing the image of the man and his two accomplices, plus most crucially, a part of the registration number. It is another matter that the images were so blurred that the detectives had to pool together some money for an image cleaning software, to get actionable data from the footage. Within days, the three men were tracked down and arrested.

Police officers assert that the CCTV camera is now vital to solving crimes. “With more and more migrants in cities, there is anonymity, and it becomes very difficult to trace perpetrators of crimes,” said a police officer. Advocate Munish Dewan said, “Indeed, increasing population of migrants is a concern in view of increasing crime in Tricity. But we cannot stop them to roam in the country. It is the duty of police to prevent and detect the crimes either being committed by local people or by migrants. With the help of technology, especially CCTV cameras, it is possible and recent detection of three gangrape accused through the image of CCTV cameras installed at a fuel station is the fresh example.”

Meanwhile, there are a number of cases, which were cracked through the assistance of CCTV cameras and police secured convictions against the culprits in the courts. The cases included the murder of 17-year-old juvenile, Vikas, at Bhaskar Colony in Sector 25 in August 2016, the robbery of Rs 3 lakh from the owner of a liquor vend at Manimajra in February 2017 and the recent arrest of two Jalandhar brothers, who were caught on a high-resolution camera while escaping after snatching the gold chain of a woman in Sector 21 last month. DSP Pawan Kumar of crime branch said that these are a few cases in which the police got vital clues from the cameras installed at several locations.

In such cases, even small clues provided by the CCTV camera can provide big breakthroughs, and become vital evidence for the prosecution in court. As public insecurity and fears of crime increase, citizens are in favour of more surveillance. The case for privacy, and against CCTV cameras is hardly heard nowadays, and camera surveillance has become part of urban life, on the streets, in shops, at homes and in apartment blocks.

On the value of CCTV footage as evidence in court, public prosecutor Manu Kakkar says, “The evidentiary value of the CCTV footage depends on the scene/recording in the footage, if it’s incriminating. The footage which has incriminating evidence, i.e. if the footage clearly shows the incident taking place and the accused and victim involved in it, then it is stated to be from primary source.”

There is also CCTV footage which is termed corroborated evidence, which shows the accused and the victim, but not the crime scene. This footage is used as corroborated evidence, adds Kakkar. He says, “Every CCTV footage has to be produced in the court with certification of Section 365-B. The Section 365-B certification will be given by the person who has retrieved the footage from the DVR to a CD, with his certification that it is not tampered in any way.”

148 CCTV cameras on Chandigarh roads

Chandigarh is bristling with cameras, but the police say they need more. The Chandigarh Police monitors as many as 148 CCTV cameras placed at 65 locations in the city — on main roads, roundabouts, light points and at markets.

According to the police, at present, only 21 of these cameras are not working. Applications to replace and repair these cameras are pending with the UT engineering department.

A majority of the cameras 100 out of 148 are monitored by Chandigarh traffic police from a control room at the Sector 29 Traffic Police Lines. A set of five CCTV cameras are installed at 20 different locations on Madhya Marg, Daskhin Marg and at Sector 22/23 light point.

As per the traffic police records, a total of 30,450 traffic violation information slips (TVIS) were issued through 100 CCTV cameras in the last 11 months by the traffic police. A senior traffic police officer said, “In view of traffic police, we need to install at least a dozen more CCTV cameras and a project is pending with the engineering department of UT Administration.”

Of the remaining, 34 cameras are monitored by the central division of Chandigarh Police, from a control room at Sector 17 police station. The remaining 14 are monitored by South Division of Chandigarh Police, from the Sector 36 police station.

Of the 21 non-working cameras, four belong to Chandigarh Traffic Police — at Kalibari Light Point near Sector 47, Sector 34/35 light point, entry point of PGI and Housing Board Light Point. Officials said as many as 13 out of 34 Central division cameras have not been functional for at least 20 days — at Sector 22 jewellery market, Sashtri Market and in Sector 17.

A member of the monitoring team at Sector 17 police station said, “Three out of these 13 need to be replaced as they are completely damaged. The other 10 need to be repaired.” Four other non-functional CCTV cameras belong to South Division — at markets in Sector 35-B and 35-C and at Kisan Bhawan roundabout.3

Although UT Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand was not available for comment, a senior engineering wing officer said, “Four CCTV cameras of traffic police got damaged in road accidents. Four cameras of South Division have not been repaired as the AMC (annual maintenance cost) has expired and the matter has been taken up with the private firm. Of 13 cameras of central division, three are dead, and others need to be repaired.”

According to DSP Rajeev Ambasta of traffic police, the standard of all 148 CCTV cameras have been upgraded in the past some years. He said, “Initially, the capacity to preserve the recording of these cameras was of merely one week but now we can store the footage of past one month. When the cameras were introduced, cameras were not capable to watch from 360 degree angle but now 20 cameras installed at vital locations and at some sensitive points are capable to put a watch on 360 degree. These 20 cameras are equipped with Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) technology. These 20 cameras are also capable to capture clear view in the dark and nights as well.”

