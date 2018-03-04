Crime Branch arrests vehicle lifter with 175 cases lodged against him

IN A major breakthrough, a vehicle lifter, who had previously been arrested in as many as 175 cases, was apprehended by the Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police on February 25, in Sector 3, Chandigarh. The arrest was made under the supervision of Inspector Amanjot Singh.

Accused Kuldeep Singh, is a resident of Ambala city, Haryana. In the last two years, he has been arrested by Mohali, Zirakpur, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Fatehgarhsahib, Ropar, Karnal and Chandigarh police.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ravi Kumar Singh on Saturday said the police have recovered eight two-wheelers and three cars from Kuldeep and he was arrested on being informed about the location of the culprit.

“On 25th February, we received a lead regarding the whereabouts of the culprit, who has been involved in several cases of vehicle lifting, that he has been roaming around in Sector 3, Chandigarh. On the basis of this information, a checkpoint was set up at Sector 3 and the culprit was apprehended,” said the SP.

Officials said the culprit was driving a Maruti Zen, which had also been stolen on January 22 from the vicinity of Punjab Police Headquarters and was intending to sell the vehicle for

Rs 5,000. Honda City is one of the three cars retrieved.

The SP further said that with Kuldeep’s arrest, a total of 12 cases, registered between 2017 and 2018, have been solved.

“AS many as 11 cases of vehicle theft, which included three cars and 8 two-wheelers, the FIRs for which had been registered at police stations’ Mansa Devi, Industrial Area, Sector 3, 39, 26, 11, & 19 Chandigarh, have been solved. One case of gold chain snatching, an FIR for which was registered at Sector 34 PS, Chandigarh, was also solved as a result of the arrest,” he informed.

According to the officials, the culprit was first arrested in 2004 when he was about 16 or 17 years old, for stealing a stereo from a car.

“In 2004, an FIR was registered against him under miscellaneous theft at Sector 17 PS and he has been active ever since,” said Ravi, adding that the culprit has been arrested in cases of vehicle theft, miscellaneous theft, burglary, mobile theft and Arms Act as well.

Officials said Kuldeep was admitted to Manav Kendra in Baddi as a child but later ran away from the establishment when he was still a minor and has since been involved in criminal activities.

“The culprit was previously arrested in 2012 and at that time, we solved nearly 25 cases, which were registered in Chandigarh. The culprit had committed similar crimes of carjacking and stealing accessories from cars,” said a police official.

The officials said Kuldeep was targeting the annual Rose Festival. “His aim was to steal accessories from cars parked outside the Rose Garden,” said Ravi, adding that using master keys, scale and breaking the glass are the culprit’s usual modus operandi.

The officials said that Kuldeep is on remand since February 25 and will be produced in court in the coming days.

