Cricket mania overflows,sunshine adds to frenzy

As Mohali hosted the high-voltage ICC World Cup second semifinal between arch rivals India and Pakistan amid unprecedented security,cricket mania overflowed with crazy spectators  draped in colours exhibiting their loyalties to their nations  began queuing up outside the gates of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohalis Phase IX since early Wednesday morning.

With weather gods providing perfect ground for the final of finals  the bright and sunny day followed by heavy downpour and thunderstorm on Tuesday night  added to the tremendous frenzy.

If the two Prime Ministers,Dr Manmohan Singh and Yousuf Raza Gilani,along with with a host of top politicians,bureaucrats,diplomats and dignitaries from both the countries coming to watch the game was not enough,Bollywood A-listers and industry leaders joined the chorus at the 28,000-capacity stadium beaming with cricket buffs.

Taking no chances,the central and state security agencies conducted yet another thorough check in and around the stadium in the morning,even as hundreds of elite NSG and SPG commandos took positions inside the stadium. The entire VIP enclosure,where the two prime ministers and other dignitaries sat,was sanitised extensively.

Since the gates of the stadium opened at 10 am to avoid traffic bottlenecks and last minute hassles,thousands of cricket enthusiasts gathered around the stadium. Pakistani fans were seen waving their countrys flags at the stadium.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi,her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka,son-in-law Robert Vadra,Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar,ICC Chairman Sharad Pawar,Union Minister Praful Patel,former minister Shashi Tharoor with wife Sunaina were among the special guests who came to watch the match.

Top corporates like Mukesh Ambani,along with wife Nina,Vijay Mallaya with son Siddharth Mallaya,actor Deepika Padukone and Gautam Singhania also checked in.

Actors,who made a beeline to Mohali to wish Team India success,included Aamir Khan,Preity Zinta,Vivek Oberoi,Suniel Shetty,Rahul Bose,Dino Morea,Shakti Kapoor,Arbaz Khan,Akshay Kumar as well as filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Kunal Kohli. All is well. It is a tough match. Lets hope we win. The result is not in our hands,but we are known to win hearts in hospitality, said Aamir Khan,clad in a navy blue t-shirt,while entering the stadium.

Excited to be in Mohali,Preity Zinta commented: This game is going to be a wicked one.

I have never seen so many aircraft waiting to land on a small airstrip. It seems the whole of India is here today, said Vivek Oberoi. Actor Salman Khans sister Arpita Khan also joined the elite crowd.

