CREST to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation: Install solar power plants at community centres

THE CHANDIGARH Renewal Energy and Science and Technology (CREST) has written to the Municipal Corporation (MC) to install solar power plants at all its community centres. The letter, written by the CREST project director, would be placed at the general House meeting on Tuesday. The solar power plants would be installed at all the 45 community centres and the proposed capacity would be for 1575 KWP. The estimated cost would be Rs 10.26 crores.

The existing buildings have to get the solar power plant installed on the roof by May 15, 2018, latest. The plants have to be installed on a plot of 500 square yards size and above. According to norms, a person with a residential plot of 500 sq yards up to 999 sq yards will have to install a solar power plant of 1 KWP while those whose plot size is from 1,000 square yards to 2,999 square yards, will have to install a plant of up to 2 KWP and those with 3,000 square yards and above, 3 KWP.

According to norms, all private schools, colleges, hostels which have a connecting load of 30 KW and above will have to install a solar power plant of 5 KWP. All government buildings and offices, government colleges having a connecting load of 30 KW and above will have to install a solar power plant of minimum 2 KWP. It is mandatory for any upcoming new building in Chandigarh to install a solar power plant on the rooftop. And, a no-objection certificate from the estate office is not given until a solar power plant is installed.

MC to dispose of booths and shops

The Municipal Corporation has decided to dispose of shops at subway Sector 17/22 (12 shops), Sector 39-D (8 shops) and Mauli Jagran (15 shops). According to the agenda, properties will be auctioned on lease-hold basis for 99 years. The booths have been causing losses to the civic body for years.

