Creator of Mini Rock Garden succumbs to injuries

Prabhu Dutt Gauri at Mini Rock Garden in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Express Archives Prabhu Dutt Gauri at Mini Rock Garden in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Express Archives

Prabhu Dutt Gauri, known as creator of the Mini Rock Garden in Panchkula, succumbed to injuries he had susutained in a road accident, at a private hospital in Sector 21 Monday. He was 82. Gauri, a resident of Sector 12, met with the accident when a stray animal appeared in front of his Activa scooter all of a sudden and he lost balance and fell at the dividing road of Sector 12A and Sector 4 on November 13. According to his wish, his family donated Gauri’s body to PGI.

Gauri retired from Punjab National Bank and he was inspired by Nek Chand, the creator of Rock Garden. He had collected a huge amount of waste to create the Mini Rock Garden. He had also made some statues using waste material at Tapori Park in Sector 6, Panchkula. Besides, Gauri had also installed waste material giving them an attractive shape at some petrol pump in Panchkula.

Neera Gauri, his daughter-in-law, said since the accident, Gauri was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 21 where he breathed his last at 12.30 pm. Later, the family took his body to PGI and donated it to the authorities. A family member said PGI has given them a plant of Saraca Asoca (Ashoka Plant) which would be planted in the Mini Rock Garden created by Gauri.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App