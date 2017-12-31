Cracking of gang rape of Dehradun woman: 35 Chandigarh Police personnel in race for commendation certificate

Mohammad Irfan, accused in auto gang rape case in Chandigarh. Irfan’s arrest led the police to track down the other two. Express Mohammad Irfan, accused in auto gang rape case in Chandigarh. Irfan’s arrest led the police to track down the other two. Express

Chandigarh Police has received a list of around 35 police personnel posted at three police stations, including PS Sector 49, PS Sector 36 and PS Maloya, for their commendation role in the cracking of gang rape of a Dehradun woman by an auto driver and his two accomplices. The lists were received by the office of SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale.

Constable Ashok, posted at PS 49, had received the tip-off about the auto driver, Mohammed Irfan, who raped the woman along with Kismat Ali and Mohammed Garib. Irfan’s arrest led to the arrest of the other two.

On November 17, the three gang-raped the woman, who was staying at a PG accommodation in Mohali, and fled after abandoning her in the forest area of Sector 53. Irfan was arrested on November 24. SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “I have received a list of all police personnel, who were instrumental in the cracking of th gang rape and arrest of three persons, from three police stations. I have been examining the names and their work in the case. They will be given commendation certificates shortly.”

Sources at the police headquarters said, “Though police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any person, who would provide information about the accused, the police department is yet to decide who should be given the cash reward. Senior officials had also announced ad hoc promotion for the policeman, who will solve the case.”

Police sources said acting on the tip-off received by Ashok, a team, led by SHO of PS 49, Ranjodh Singh, was constituted and Irfan was arrested from his makeshift house in Zirakpur on November 24. His sustained interrogation revealed the names of Mohammed Garib and Kismat Ali.

Kismat Ali’s mother was traced to Delhi and police efforts forced Ali to surrender before a police party headed by SHO of PS Maloya, Inspector Ram Rattan, in Uttar Pardesh. Mohammed Garib was also arrested in UP. The FIR of the gang rape case was registered at Sector 36 PS. A team under the supervision of Inspector Naseeb Singh had shortlisted 28 autos, including one of Irfan, which was used in the crime.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App