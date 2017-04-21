Crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab: Five-star hotel staffer worked for Delhi-based gang for 3 years

HARKANWAL KAUR, an employee of a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, had been working for a Delhi-based drug mafia for the last three years. She started working for the drug peddlers after one of her friends introduced her to three Nigerian nationals who were running the drug racket.

Police said that they were now looking for Harkanwal’s friends living in Panchkula, Kharar and Chandigarh. Harkanwal was arrested by Mohali police on Wednesday along with three other drug peddlers.

A police official who interrogated Harkanwal told Chandigarh Newsline that Harkanwal claimed that she belonged to Daudar village in Moga district and her parents died around three years ago. She completed her studies with the help of her relatives.

She came to Chandigarh around three-and-a-half-years ago and came in touch with a Panchkula-based woman who took her to Delhi and introduced her to a Nigerian resident who was supplying drugs to his clients in Punjab.

“She told us that she had been working for Delhi-based drug peddlers for the last three years. She used to get Rs 25,000 for delivering one consignment and sometimes she used to deliver three to four consignments in a month,” the officer said.

The officer said that Harkanwal was using her hotel job as a cover-up for her illegal activities. She used to go to deliver the consignments on her two-wheeler and sometimes in an autorickshaw so that the police could not trace her movement.

“She was not caught ever in the last three years, but this time we had specific information about her. She used to deliver drugs to the students living in Kharar area,” a CIA staff officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

Harkanwal is in police custody till Friday. The police officers said that they had got some vital leads about the drug racket which was being run from some posh areas of Tricity.

