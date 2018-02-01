Crackdown on drunk driving: Seven driving licences found to be fake, recommended for cancellation

From February 2017, UT Traffic Police have been recommending cancellation of licence for as many as six offences From February 2017, UT Traffic Police have been recommending cancellation of licence for as many as six offences

WHEN 23-YEAR-OLD Umesh Kumar, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was caught by traffic police in November 2017 for speeding on his motorcycle near IT Park, he handed over his licence to the police. On December 26, Umesh was arrested for submitting a fake licence. An FIR against Umesh had been registered at the Industrial Area police station a day earlier. Umesh was one of the seven people whose driving licences turned out to be fake of the hundreds challaned since last February for traffic offences such as speeding or drunk driving.

“Seven cases were reported by the licensing authorities concerned about the fake licences. We had approached these authorities to recommend the cancellation of driving licences,” said a senior traffic police officer.

From February 2017, UT Traffic Police have been recommending cancellation of licence for six offences, including speeding, drunk driving, overloading, using mobile phones, jumping signals, ferrying persons in goods and carriage vehicles.

Umesh claimed in his interrogation that even he was not aware that his licence was fake. In yet another case, the driving licence of a Kanpur resident, Ranjeev Yadav, challaned for drunk driving, was found to be fake when RLA, Kanpur, submitted a report in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Akash Deep Mahajan, that the licence was not issued by the authorities.

An FIR against Yadav was lodged at PS 36 on January 29 and efforts were on to nab him. Police sources said findings of four fake driving licences out of seven were submitted by RLA, Chandigarh, one by RLA, Sonepat, in Haryana, and finding of two other licenses were submitted by RLA, Kanpur and Bulandshahr.

DIG OP Mishra said, “We recommend the cancellation of driving licenses to the concerned RLA authorities. In four of the cases, licenses were recommended by traffic police for verification and later they were found fake. Other three cases were registered on the complaints of staff members of district courts when people submitted the licenses to get their impounded vehicles released.”

On May 26, 2017, Balwinder Singh and Ram Milan of Sector 52, were arrested for submitting fake licenses of RLA, Bulandshahr, in court to get their three-wheelers, seized in a case of drink driving, released.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App