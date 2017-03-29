CPS legislation in next Assembly session: Captain Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the government would bring in a legislation providing for appointment of Parliamentary Secretaries (PS) in the next session of the Assembly.

Talking to the media after the Governor’s address, Amarinder said, “We will take into account whatever the court have said on the issue.”

He said PS are needed as ministers had more than one departments. “For instance, Navjot Sidhu has three departments. He needs a CPS. And the new boy will learn,” said Amarinder.

