Court to Chandigarh cops: File FIR against speed motors for selling pre-owned vehicle

(BY JAGPREET SINGH SANDHU)

The District Court of Chandigarh has ordered Chandigarh Police to register FIR against the owner of Speed Motors for duping a Fatehgarh Sahib resident by selling him a pre-owned and accidental vehicle. The court has also sought a report from the police during the next hearing on March 9.

The court has directed the Station House Officer of Industrial Area, Phase 1, to file an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, against Harbir Singh and his son Maneet Singh, both partners of Speed Motors. The application to register FIR against Speed Motors was filed by Jarnail Singh (62), a resident of Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. The application was filed under Section 156 (3) of CrPC.

In his application, Jarnail said he had bought a Tata Iris on June 2, 2015, from Speed Motors, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, for Rs 2.65 lakh. On August, 21, 2015, due to some defect, Jarnail took the vehicle to the workshop at Dada Motors in Khanna, where he learnt that the vehicle sold to him by the accused was pre-owned and accidental vehicle. Jarnail also came to know that the vehicle had already been sold to a person, namely Gurcharan Singh, in 2014 and it also met with an accident on March 18, 2015.

Jarnail, who retired from the state irrigation department, had planned to buy the vehicle for business purposes. He told Chandigarh Newsline, “I had plans to drive the vehicle as I had to make arrangements for money for my daughter’s marriage but when I learnt that I was duped by the accused firm, it was not less than a shock for me. When I went to the firm, I was told that it is a brand new vehicle of 2013 model. But they told me that they will register it in 2014 and they also gave me a discount of Rs 15,000 on the amount of the vehicle.”

Advocate R K Kaushal, counsel for the complainant, said, “Initially, after Jarnail lodged a complaint with SSP Chandigarh Police, the FIR was filed against the salesman of Speed Motors. But we learnt that the prime accused was the owner of the firm, Harbir Singh and his son. The FIR against the salesman was then quashed and later we filed an application under Section 156 (3) of CrPC in court against Harbir Singh and his son.” After hearing Jarnail’s pleas, the court of Jaspreet Singh, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), directed the SHO to register FIR against the accused for cheating.

