Court partly allows Barala’s plea seeking call details of Varnika Kundu, her father, advocate

Varnika Kundu (right) and Vikas Barala. Varnika Kundu (right) and Vikas Barala.

A LOCAL court on Wednesday partly allowed the application of Vikas Barala, wherein his defence counsel had sought call records of victim Varnika Kundu and her father. The cross-examination of Varnika has been scheduled for December 19.

The application seeking call records and other details was submitted by advocate Rabindra Pandit. The application mentioned seeking call records and CCTV footage of the police station where the FIR was registered.

On Wednesday morning, defence counsel Rabindra Pandit pleaded that they needed the call details to ascertain Varnika’s location to confirm whether she was even at the spots which she had mentioned in the FIR. It was also argued that the victim was in touch with lawyer R C Takoria and that details of conversation between her and the advocate may also be provided.

However, the application of the defence was opposed by prosecution advocate Manu Kakkar. The prosecution stated that the application seeking call records of the victim and her father did not hold any relevance in the case trial and shall not be allowed.

However, the court of Civil Judge Barjinder Pal Singh ordered that call details of Varnika, her father and the advocate may be provided for August 4 and August 5 and not from August 1.

The court has summoned the nodal officers of the mobile company whose services Varnika Kundu, his father V S Kundu and advocate R C Takoria were using. The call records are to be submitted in the court by December 15. Arguments will be held on December 19.

On Wednesday, Varnika Kundu and her father V S Kundu had appeared in the court. Later, the court adjourned cross-questioning till the next hearing.

Ashish Kumar and Vikas Barala are currently facing charges of stalking, wrongful restraint and abduction attempt on Haryana IAS officer V S Kundu’s daughter Varnika Kundu. The trial against the duo has already begun in the case and Varnika has recorded her statement while the cross- questioning of victim is likely to be conducted on December 19 now.

