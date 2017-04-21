Court orders former MLA to pay Rs 10k to estranged wife

POINTING OUT that the respondent is a former member of the Haryana Assembly and draws pension from there, a local court directed him to give a maintenance of Rs 10,000 to his estranged wife.

The court asked Tejvir Singh, a former MLA, to give Rs 10,000 as maintenance to his divorced wife, Asha Thakur. A copy of the detailed orders were out this week. Pronouncing the orders, the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Karanvir Singh Maju, said, “The fact that the respondent is earning Rs 48,450 as pension, being a member of Vidhan Sabha and from the income tax returns, it is evident that though he is not getting any fixed salary on monthly basis, he is earning approximately Rs 60,000-80,000 per month. Thus by considering that the petitioner (Asha) is already getting Rs 10,000 per month and has a capacity to earn being a law graduate, this court directs the respondent to pay Rs 10,000 per month to the petitioner.”

Tejvir, a resident of Kaithal, married complainant Asha Thakur on July 23, 1996, at a temple in New Delhi. She stated in the petition that Tejvir was president of five colleges in Pundri constituency and also chairman of a school there and she deserved upgraded maintenance.

Asha added in the petition that Tejvir deserted her and remarried her (Asha) on August 30, 2005. Thereafter, Tejvir again deserted Asha on February 23, 2006, and he filed for divorce in a Chandigarh court.

During the pendency of the divorce petition, Tejvir married another person and Asha filed a case of bigamy against him which is pending in court. Speaking to Newsline, Asha’s counsel Aditi Sheoron said, “The respondent (Tejvir) left the victim and she has nowhere to go. She had no option left than to file a case.”

Tejvir told Newsline, “All allegations made by the petitioner are false and we will definitely file an appeal in the case.”

