Court orders FIR against Punjabi singer, actor Miss Pooja

A COURT in Nangal, Rupnagar district, has ordered the registration of an FIR against Punjabi singer Miss Pooja under sections 295-A, 499 and 500 of IPC for hurting the feelings of the Hindu community in a music video in which the Hindu God of Death – Yamaraj – has been shown to be a drunkard.

Acting on the complaint of a local advocate, Sandeep Kaushal, the judge has ordered the SHO of Nangal Police Station to register FIR against the singer as well as Harish Verma, an actor who played the role of Yamaraj in the video, Bidowale Fram Singh, a video production firm, and Speeds Record Musical Company.

The complainant has said that music video Jeeju was released in December 2017 in which Miss Pooja played the role of a wife and Harish Verma her husband who is a drunkard. Verma was also shown playing the role of Yamaraj in a drunk condition and carrying a mace. “The accused Number 1 accepted herself in the start of the song that her husband looks like Yamaraj after consuming liquor. Neither Ved-Puran nor other religious books orally or written show that the Yamaraj consumes liquor nor the same has been heard by the complainant and others from their ancestors,” the complainant pleaded before Judge Sachhal Babbar.

The complainant goes on to say that the intentions of the accused were to “play with the hearts of Hindu people to hurt their feelings and insult the Hindu religion”. He adds that Yamaraj with gada being a Hindu God is “respectable, sacred and honourable and Hindu people worship him as God and gada (mace) being the weapon of many gods is also respectable”.

In his order, the judge said, “I have affirmatively accentuated my predisposition towards the contemplated facts through the vociferous and vituperative pontifications of the complainant, facts encapsulated and arguments put forth.”

He further stated that the facts demystified and demythologised substantiate on a prima facie proposition that offences alleged as such by the complainant have been actually committed by the accused. “There also seems to be an egregious and derelictory deformity in giving justice to the complainant despite the best of his endeavors and entreaties. As such, for the investigation, the FIR is to be registered for further investigation,” the order said.

