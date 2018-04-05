Court orders auction of four Chandigarh Municipal Corporation cars

One of the four cars belonging to Chandigarh MC parked in Sector 17 on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) One of the four cars belonging to Chandigarh MC parked in Sector 17 on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

FOUR CARS of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, will go under the hammer. The order for auction has been given by the district court of Chandigarh following an execution application filed by the wife of an employee of the MC horticulture department. According to the ruling, the cars will be auctioned on April 20 if the horticulture department fails to pay the money due to the complainant. The court of Rekha Chaudhary (Civil Judge) has ordered the auction of four cars – CH01-G1-0011, CH01-GA-0151, CH01-G1-1906, CH01-G1-1905 – after Malarkuri, the widow of Ganpati, the horitculture department employee, filed an execution application for not getting pension from the corporation.

Malarkuri’s counsel, Advocate Rakesh Kumar Sharma, said she married Ganpati in 1981, a beldar (gardener). But, after a few years, Ganpati left Malarkuri and moved in with another woman, Kandajyoti, whom he named his nominee in all documents. Ganpati died in 2002.

To avail the benefits of Ganpati’s job and pension, Kandajyoti moved Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Malarkuri, being the legal wife of Ganpati, since they were not legally separated, also filed a civil suit in the matter.

The CAT, on the application of Kandajyoti, directed MC in 2006 to give the money to Kandajyoti subjected to the determination of Malarkuri’s rights by the civil court. Meanwhile, on the application of Malarkuri, in 2010, the civil court also allowed part benefits to Malarkuri and Kandajyoti’s three children of Kandajyoti.

After the civil court order, both the applicants, Malarkuri and Kandajyoti, appealed against it in the Additional District and Sessions Court, where in 2014, they entered into an understanding and it was decided that 60 per cent share of the benefits of Ganpati would go to Kandajyoti and 40 per cent to Malarkuri, who would also get the pension.

Sharma said that when the horticulture department did not comply with the order, an application was filed in the district court in 2015 and as per the court directions, the horticulture department paid around Rs 4.80 lakh in May 2017 to Malarkuri which was 40 per cent of the entire pension, including arrears, calculated till May 31, 2016. The department kept paying regular monthly pension to Malarkuri from June 2017 to January 2018 before the payment was stopped again, added Sharma.

The horticulture department, after paying Rs 4.80 lakh in 2017, withheld the remaining 60 per cent arrears. The MC is yet to pay the remaining amount, said Sharma.

Acting on the execution application, which has been pending since 2015, the court ordered the attachment of the MC cars and even then when the order was not complied with, the court decided to auction the four cars. And, after the auction, the MC has to send a report to the court by May 5.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vikas Bali, counsel for MC, said, “When the order from the appellate court was passed, in which Malarkuri and Kandajyoti entered into a compromise, we were not a party to the case and as per rules, the share of benefits will be given as per rules, and so, since the auction orders have been passed, we will challenge it in the High Court.”

