PU Campus firing : Court frames charges against former PUSU leaders among eight

A COURT on Tuesday framed charges against two former leaders of PUSU (Panjab University Students Union) as well as six others in a case of firing on the Panjab University campus in April 2016.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajneesh Kumar Sharma, framed charges against Resham Singh Godara (former PUSU state president), Satwinder Singh alias Naval (former PUSU campus president), Randeep Singh Kharode (PUSU state chairman), Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amrik Singh alias Vicky, Mander Singh alias Kabal Singh, Susham Nonia, Harinder Singh alias Rinda (absconding).

The charges were framed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object). The court also added charges under the Arms Act against Resham and Harinder.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 8, 2016. During a scuffle between SOI (Students Organisation of India) and PUSU, a member of the latter fired at the student centre, resulting in the injury of Manpreet Aulakh, the campus president of SOI. Aulakh and Resham were involved in a heatd exchange during the ongoing UIFT event at the PU law auditorium.

The two, who had an old rivalry, entered into an argument at the law auditorium over their old rivalry. Both were surrounded by a group of four to six friends when the scuffle ensued. The argument heated up all of a sudden and the two groups shifted to the student centre where it became bloodier as both sides were armed with sharp weapons.

After the fight, one of the groups, reportedly of PUSU, fired at the group of students belonging to SOI. A total of eight rounds were fired at the SOI members. Aulakh suffered a bullet injury in the right thigh while Resham was injured in the neck after being struck in the neck by a sharp weapon.

