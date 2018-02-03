Court frames charges against Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu

The district court of Chandigarh on Friday framed charges against Ravneet Singh Bittu, Member of Parliament from Ludhiana (Representational Image) The district court of Chandigarh on Friday framed charges against Ravneet Singh Bittu, Member of Parliament from Ludhiana (Representational Image)

The district court of Chandigarh on Friday framed charges against Ravneet Singh Bittu, Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, in a case pertaining to unlawful assembly and disobedience in 2011. The case will be heard on March 1 when the trial begins. The charges were framed against Bittu under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code by the court of Rekha Chaudhary, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class).

Bittu’s counsel, advocate Terminder Singh, said, “My client is innocent and we will prove that during the trial as we have full faith in the judical system.”

The district court had initiated proceedings under Section 446 CrPC against Bittu in his absence from the previous hearings in the case. But, on November 11, Bittu gave an undertaking in the local court regarding his absence and the Section 446 proceedings were dropped.

Bittu stated in his undertaking that “the absence from the court proceedings wasn’t intentional”. However, he had to be present for some political meetings during the same time which was inevitable. Bittu also offered a formal apology and ensured that it won’t happen again.

According to police reports, Bittu was booked by the Chandigarh Police in 2011 after he allegedly violated Section 144 CrPC imposed by the district magistrate and took out a procession and raised slogans. Bittu, along with 250 Youth Congress workers, took out the procession and gathered near Gate 1 of PGI. The case was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Eram Rizvi on March 7, 2011, at Sector 11 police station. According to the complaint, Bittu was briefed that since Section 144 CrPC was imposed, he could not take out the procession. But, Bittu allegedly violated the order and was booked by the police.

