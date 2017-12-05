Court frames charges against assistant officer of District Industries Centre

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, J S Sidhu, framed charges against the official, Dalip Kumar, under sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) and 13(1) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, J S Sidhu, framed charges against the official, Dalip Kumar, under sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) and 13(1) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A COURT on Monday framed charges against an assistant officer of the District Industries Centre (DIC), Chandigarh, who was booked by the Vigilance Bureau in a case of bribery. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, J S Sidhu, framed charges against the official, Dalip Kumar, under sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) and 13(1) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar was booked by VB on the basis of a complaint lodged by woman entrepreneur, Leena Singh. Dalip had allegedly demanded bribe from Leena to put up a stall at the annual exhibition fair at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

According to reports, Dalip was booked on October 23, 2015, when Leena alleged that she had approached Dalip for a stall at Pragati Maidan. But, Dalip said only five stalls could be set up at the fair and he came up with a deal that if she wanted her stall there, then she has to give Rs 25,000 to him. So, Leena paid Rs 25,000 to Dalip. But she recorded all the conversations between Dalip and her. Leena then called up Dalip a few days later to know the status when Dalip again demanded Rs 25,000 stating that things were clear from his side but the money has to be given to the Director of the Industries Centre.

Leena then found out from someone that her stall was not going to be put up at the exhibition following which she lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau. After preliminary investigation, the VB registered a case against Dalip and booked him under relevant sections.

