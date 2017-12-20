Court attaches govt car for not paying interest on retirement benefits

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

THE CHANDIGARH district court has attached the government vehicle (Innova) of the Chief Engineer of irrigation department of Punjab following an execution application moved by the kin of the former registrar of department as he was not granted interest on his retirement benefits.

The execution application was moved by the family of Sadhu Ram who retired as a registrar from the Punjab irrigation department. Sadhu Ram died after retirement. However, his kin filed a civil suit in the local court seeking interest on the retirement funds of 20-year service of Sadhu Ram.

As per records, Sadhu Ram was to retire from the department on May 31, 1990, but he was terminated from the service a day before his retirement. On this, Sadhu Ram moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court then quashed the termination order but directed the department to continue with the disciplinary proceedings.

Sadhu Ram was then found guilty by the department in the disciplinary proceedings and following this, the department then deducted 10 per cent from his pension for three years. Sadhu Ram then again filed a civil suit against the disciplinary proceedings punishment order in the High Court.

The High Court then again gave relief to Sadhu Ram and on the directions of High Court, the department then gave retirement benefits of 20-year service of Ram from 1990, but he was not granted interest on his retirement benefits.

Meanwhile, Sadhu Ram died. His family then filed a civil suit in the lower court seeking 18 per cent interest on the retirement benefits of Sadhu Ram and the lower court allowed the same, but the irrigation department then appealed against the lower court order in sessions court. The sessions court then reduced Sadhu Ram kin’s application of 18 per cent interest and directed it to pay the applicant interest on retirement benefits at 9 per cent.

However, the irrigation department failed to comply with the order to pay 9 per cent interest, following which the family moved an execution application and the court has now attached the government vehicle of Chief Engineer of the department concerned.

