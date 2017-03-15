Couple booked for duping Mohali man of Rs 50 lakh

POLICE HAVE booked a Manimajra-based couple for allegedly duping a Phase 5 resident of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of investing his money in Rajasthan. The accused duped the complainant by claiming contacts in the Rajasthan government.

According to information available, the police booked Himanshu Gopal and his wife Simrat, residents of Uppal Marble in Manimajra, on Monday. The accused allegedly duped Phase 5 resident Sukhleen Singh Dhillon, who lodged a complaint against Himanshu in 2015. The case was registered after an investigation carried out by the Economic Offences Wing (EO).

Dhillon, in his complaint, told the police that he knew Himanshu as both were in real estate business and also met many times. He alleged that in June 2015, Himanshu approached him saying that he wanted to buy some land in Rajasthan as there was a slump in the real estate market in Punjab and also told him that he had contacts with some senior politicians in Rajasthan.

Dhillon alleged that Himanshu told him that a man was selling a big chunk of land to him for Rs 50 lakh. According to Dhillon, he gave Rs 50 lakh to Himanshu and his wife for purchasing the land. He alleged that Himahsu showed him a fake land registration document and promised him that if he could not return his money, he would give the land to him.

The couple, according to Dhillon, later started ignoring his phone calls when he asked for his money and also refused to return his money, following which he lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The SSP marked an inquiry to the SP (D) and the CIA staff. The inquiry found both Himanshu and Simrat accused of duping Dhillon, following which a case under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

