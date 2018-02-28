Country’s first Aviation Multi Skill Development Centre launched in Chandigarh

Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated the country’s first Aviation Multi Skill Development Centre at Chandigarh Airport’s old terminal on Tuesday. (Express file photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated the country’s first Aviation Multi Skill Development Centre at Chandigarh Airport’s old terminal on Tuesday. (Express file photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Minister of Civil Aviation P Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated the country’s first Aviation Multi Skill Development Centre at Chandigarh Airport’s old terminal on Tuesday. The centre, which is a CSR initiative of Airports Authority of India (AAI), will initially train 2,360 students free of cost in three years.

Raju said that this centre, which will train about 2,400 youths in eight aviation job roles over the next three years, has already received a very enthusiastic response. “I would like to see many more such centres for aviation skill development to be set up across the country,” he said, adding that there has been a boom in the civil aviation sector in the last three-four years.

“The sector is growing by leaps and bounds. So, there is an opportunity for lots of youngsters to join this sector. A direct job within aviation creates six jobs outside… investment in aviation has a multiplier effect on investments around…,” he said.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra were also present during the inauguration of the project, which has a funding outlay of Rs 5.25 crore.

The officials of the project implementation agency, Bird Education Society for Travel and Tourism (BESTT), said they are choosing the students by visiting different colleges and universities in the region, especially those from poor socioeconomic background. The group will start with three courses initially? airline customer services executive, airline reservation agent and airport security executive.

“Till today, a total of 90 students have been enrolled in the courses. These will be two-month courses and as per the MoU signed with the AAI, we will have to ensure 70 per cent of placement,” said Captain Rajiv Bali, north India head, BESTT, adding that the courses do not bear any cost.

The centre, which has come up in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) of India, will also leverage AAI’s existing infrastructure, which has been converted to offer training in modern courses as well as upskilling programmes to empower the youths. The candidates will be certified by the NSDC through the AASSC.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya