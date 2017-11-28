Councillors propose to pool in one month’s salary for Rose Festival

Congress councillor Devinder Babla agrues with BJP councillors at the general House meeting at the MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo/Sahil Walia) Congress councillor Devinder Babla agrues with BJP councillors at the general House meeting at the MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo/Sahil Walia)

Stating that the civic body was already in a deep financial crisis and could not afford to make hefty expenditure on the much-awaited Rose Festival, councillors proposed to pool in their one month’s salary to foot the expenditure of the annual fest.

As per details, the expenditure on the coming Rose Festival would be Rs 55.67 lakh. Last year, an amount of Rs 49 lakh was spent on it.

It all started when a few councillors demanded striking off the event of kite flying competition from the list of events stating that it involved an expenditure of Rs 50,000 even as not many locals participated. Then, councillor Davesh Moudgil got up and said that he was ready to arrange Rs 50,000 on his personal front but the traditional events should not be cancelled.

As the issue of expenditure started, Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla asked how come the expenditure of the Rose Festival increased from Rs 10 lakh in the past to Rs 55 lakh now.

“You say that we are facing a financial crisis and face difficulty in paying salaries as well, our fixed deposits have dwindled down. So how come we can pay such a hefty amount which has now risen to Rs 55 lakh from Rs 10 lakh,” Babla said.

Mayor Asha Jaswal then stated that they were facing crises and since it is a much-awaited festival for the citizens, they cannot cancel the celebration of the festival.

Then a few councillors, including Congress councillors, made a proposal that all of them can pool in their one month’s salary for making contribution for the expenditure to which everybody agreed. The remaining funds can be arranged through sponsorship.

On this, the mayor said, “Though I will try my best that most of the expenditure is arranged through sponsorship or the CSR paid by companies, else we all will pool in.”

Not just this, the councillors recommended that the Rose Festival be preponed and held in the first week of February. Usually, the festival is held in the last days of February.

The executive engineer of the horticulture department was told by the councillors that those days must be selected for the fest when there is full blooming of the flowers and the rose beds may not be without roses. As per the officials, there are 829 varieties of roses at the garden spread across 40 acres of land. There are about 1,400 flower beds and nearly 40,000 plants.

