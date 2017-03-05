Corruption charges framed against accountant general

CBI Special Court of Shashi Bala Chauhan on Saturday framed charges of corruption against Gurdeep Singh, who was working as accountant general Punjab and UT, at district courts, Sector 43 here. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 7 last year for demanding a bribe of Rs 1,500.

Gurdeep had earlier been granted bail by a local court on October 10 last year.

A resident of Ludhiana, Kesar Singh, complained to the agency that Gurdeep had demanded Rs 1,500 from him to clear his loan file.

He asked Kesar Singh to come to his office to give the money.

Kesar complained to the CBI, which laid a trap and arrested Gurdeep. He was caught red-handed by the CBI.