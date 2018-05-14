Cop’s son found dead in Ludhiana: Four picked up for questioning as police hunt for victim’s missing phone

The viscera has also been sent for examination at Forensic Science Laboratory, Kharar. The white powder and a syringe found in the car has also been sent to a forensic lab, the DSP said. (Representational Image) The viscera has also been sent for examination at Forensic Science Laboratory, Kharar. The white powder and a syringe found in the car has also been sent to a forensic lab, the DSP said. (Representational Image)

A day after the body of a policeman’s son was found in his car near Hissowal village on Mullanpur-Raikot road with a syringe and white powder by his side, the Ludhiana (Rural) police rounded up at least four suspects for interrogation Sunday. DSP Mullanpur Dakha Jaswinder Singh said that some suspects had been rounded up and they were being interrogated. He said that the autopsy report is expected by Monday. The cremation was held Sunday.

The viscera has also been sent for examination at Forensic Science Laboratory, Kharar. The white powder and a syringe found in the car has also been sent to a forensic lab, the DSP said.

The mobile phone of the deceased, Jeevanjot Singh, is still missing. “Phone holds several vital clues including numbers of persons he was in touch with during his last hours. They were probably drug peddlers who might have supplied drugs to him,” police said.

Those rounded up are friends of the deceased who used to give him company while consuming drugs. “Jeevanjot had gone through de-addiction treatment at Patiala. We have rounded up some of his friends who are also addicts. There are two possibilities. Either, the deceased was again addicted to drugs and after he died due to alleged overdose, he was abandoned by his friends. The other possibility is that he was given an injection forcefully and the killers opted for this method to mislead the probe,” added a police officer.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App