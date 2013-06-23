Cops seek voice samples of STD booth owner

Suspecting his involvement in a burglary that took place in the wee hours of Monday,the Chandigarh Police has decided to seek permission from a court to test the voice sample of Ram Raj,the owner of the STD booth in Sector 8 from where a threat call was made.

Raj was arrested by the Chandigarh Police after the threat call,made to the owner of a fuel station in Sector 4,was tracked by Chandigarh Police. A local court had remanded Raj to two days police custody but that ended on Saturday.  The police custody is over and Raj will now be under judicial custody. We will send a letter of permission to record and test his voice sample from the cout, said Ashish Kapoor,DSP (central). Police suspect that Raj is hiding crucial information and are also not ruling out the possibility of him being the caller.

Once the court grants permission,the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) Cell will record and test Rajs voice sample to check if he was the callr, Kapoor added.

Unidentified thieves had looted a convenience store attached to the petrol pump in Sector 4 in the early hours of Monday,stealing Rs 3 lakh from the counter and a mobile phone. According to the proprietor of the petrol pump,Nihar Mahindar Singh,a threat call was received by her on Monday morning with the caller warning her that the movement of her cash from the pump to the bank was being watched by goons.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App