Convict on run for 15 yrs, HC notice to Haryana Advocate General

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Haryana Advocate General, seeking an explanation from the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhiwani, on the efforts to arrest a man, convicted in a major drug recovery case, and is on run for the last 15 years.

An FIR had been registered against Nihal Singh, who is absconding, and Subhash alias Chittar on December 22, 1990, at Behal police station after 155 bags, containing 43.5 kg of poppy straw each, were recovered from them. After the trial court sentenced them to a rigorous imprisonment of 10 years, they challenged their conviction in the High Court in 1992. In May 1993, they were released on bail during the pendency of their appeal.

When the High Court dismissed their appeal 10 years later in 2003, only Chittar went back to jail to serve the remaining imprisonment. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bhiwani, in a communication on February 19, told the High Court that “there is no indication of the police having attempted to trace the convict (Singh, now a 64-year-old) beyond his given address at any other place where he is likely to be found.”

Justice Amol Rattan Singh in an order has asked the Bhiwani SP to file an affidavit on May 29 “with regard to the efforts being made to arrest the appellant-convict” and ordered issuance of non-bailable warrants against Singh, a resident of Saniyana village in Hisar district.

