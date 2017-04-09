Convention on Bhagat Singh concludes with demand to name airport after him

Abhey Singh, nephew of martyr Bhagat Singh, speaks at Bakhana Bhawan in Sector 29 on Saturday. Kanav Sharma Abhey Singh, nephew of martyr Bhagat Singh, speaks at Bakhana Bhawan in Sector 29 on Saturday. Kanav Sharma

With the demand of naming Chandigarh International Airport after Bhagat Singh and include the writings of the freedom hero in school syllabus, a joint convention of students and youths concluded in Sector 29 on Saturday. Hundreds of members and leaders of Student Federation of India (SFI) and National Student Union of India (NSUI) from Himachal, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh participated in the convention, which was presided over by the Professor Chaman Lal, who has extensively written on Bhagat Singh.

Abhy Singh Sandhu, the nephew of martyr Bhagat Singh, Anandpur Sahib MP Chandu Majra, former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and CPI (M) leader Vijay Mishra also attended the convention. Harinder Bajwa, a member of SFI, said, “On April 8, Bhagat Singh along with Sukhdev and Batukeshwar Dutt, had exploded two bombs in Central Assembly Hall. We decided to held this convention on this auspicious day. We also demand the establishment of Bhagat Singh chair or study centres in the institutes of higher learning and at least one central university should be named after Bhagat Singh.”

The convention, dedicated to Bhagat Singh and his ideas, resolved to carry forward his ideas to build a democratic, secular and socialist India free from all injustice.

Youth leaders Balbeer Preshar, Sukhvinder and Naresh, and student leaders Mahipal and Gursevak Singh also addressed the convention.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now