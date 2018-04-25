Consumer forum: Student misses flight to Cyprus, firm told to pay damages for misplacing passport

After hearing both the parties, the forum observed that although the immigration firm has submitted that the complainant received his original documents, including passport, but it has failed to establish the delivery of the same to the complainant. After hearing both the parties, the forum observed that although the immigration firm has submitted that the complainant received his original documents, including passport, but it has failed to establish the delivery of the same to the complainant.

THE CHANDIGARH State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an immigration firm to refund Rs 1.07 lakh to a 26-year-old student, pay him Rs 25,000 in compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation charges for misplacing his passport due to which he could not pursue a management course in Cyprus.

Manish Chauhan, a resident of Baltana, has stated in his complaint that he approached Kingsway Immigration and Overseas Education Pvt. Ltd for doing a diploma programme in hotel management in a foreign university. He paid a fee of Rs 11,500 on November 22, 2016, and submitted all requisite documents. Later, he paid an admission fee of Euros 4,500 (Rs 3 lakh) through cheque and Rs 80,500 through NEFT to the immigration firm.

Chauhan stated that he was supposed to fly on February 22, 2017, from Delhi to Doha and Doha to Larnaca, but when he visited the firm’s office to collect his documents, he was shocked to know that his passport had been misplaced by them. He complained to the police and a daily diary report (DDR) was registered.

However, on March 1, 2017, the firm returned his passport and thereafter, the complainant cancelled the DDR.

Alleging mental, physical and financial suffering because of the unprofessional conduct of the immigration firm, the complainant said when he visited their office for getting refund of the amount deposited, the firm refused to do so, though they stated that the university had refunded the fee.

In their reply, the immigration firm stated that the complainant paid a total amount of Rs 3,62,029 against the agreed Rs 3,75,000, which included college fee in Cyprus, consultation charges, air ticket and student visa expenses. All terms and conditions were narrated to him and an affidavit was also signed by the complainant in which he himself accepted that his education consultant shall not be responsible for any refund of fee.

The firm submitted that the complainant paid the fee directly to the college through NEFT. On February 20, 2017, he came to their office and collected all his documents, including passport, visa papers and air ticket. He did not make the balance payment of Rs 12,971. He promised to pay it later. However, after some time, the complainant intended to cancel his programme as he did not want to move to Cyprus on student visa. To cover up his misdeed, he lodged a DDR on February 25, 2017, saying he lost the passport in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on February 18, 2017.

The firm contended that they agreed to bear expenses for extension of the complainant’s student visa for next session and the college granted a letter of acceptance on March 30, 2017. But later, the complainant refused to go abroad on student visa. However, the college refunded the fee of Rs 2,30,850 after making necessary deductions.

After hearing both the parties, the forum observed that although the immigration firm has submitted that the complainant received his original documents, including passport, but it has failed to establish the delivery of the same to the complainant.

The order read, “… it was only due to the reason of loss of passport, the complainant could not board the plane on the scheduled date i.e. 22.2.2017. In the cancellation report Ann.C-4/A, it is categorically mentioned that the passport in question was traced out from the immigration office of the opposite party at Sector 34, Chandigarh & also was recorded in the FIR that it got lost in Sector 34.

The opposite party nowhere challenged such cancellation report being false. It is only to avoid liability, the opposite party tried to shift their burden/blame on the complainant claiming falsely that the complainant himself was not interested to leave India…”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App