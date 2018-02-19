Constables recruitment ‘scam’: CBI court acquits former Haryana DGP, two others

The CBI had claimed that all vacancies were illegally and improperly filled on the basis of the alleged list. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) The CBI had claimed that all vacancies were illegally and improperly filled on the basis of the alleged list. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

Fourteen years after the alleged constables recruitment scam, a CBI Special Court in Panchkula has acquitted Former Haryana DGP M S Malik and two others for their alleged involvement in the case.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had handed over the case to the CBI on December 13, 2004 after applicants, who couldn’t make it in the selection of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Haryana Armed Police(HAP) constables, moved an application there. The investigating agency then registered a case at its Chandigarh branch on June 19, 2006 against former DGP M S Malik, DSP Arun Kumar, DSP Uday Shankar(now retired) and then SP (Railways) Ravi Azad, who passed away in 2007. Malik retired in 2006.

Defense counsel Umrish Gandhi said that there was lack of evidence against Malik and two others — DSP Arun Kumar and DSP Uday Shankar (now retired). “The prosecution could not establish the charges which led to the acquittal. The detailed order is not out yet,” he told The Indian Express.

It was in 2013 that the CBI Special Court framed the charges against the accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2003, the selection board for filling 150 posts of constables from the SC category in the HAP and 350 posts of temporary constables in the GRP made a panel comprising of Ravi Azad, Arun Kumar and Uday Shankar. The investigating agency had claimed that it was under Malik’s orders which the panel was formed. Azad passed away one year after the FIR was filed.

In its chargesheet, the agency submitted before the court that on July 4, 2004, before the declaration of results, Azad went to Malik’s house in Chandigarh, where then DGP handed him a list of candidates for selection as GRP constables.

The CBI had claimed that all vacancies were illegally and improperly filled on the basis of the alleged list.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App