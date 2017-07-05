Consider promotion pleas of inspectors: CAT to home secy

It was stated in the application that in all there are 21 sanctioned posts out of which 20 belong to executive cadre and one of communication cadre It was stated in the application that in all there are 21 sanctioned posts out of which 20 belong to executive cadre and one of communication cadre

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Tuesday directed the home secretary to decide the representation submitted by six inspectors, including Poonam Dilawari, in which they have sought promotion as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in two months’ time. Passing the orders the tribunal held, “We issue directions to the Home Secretary to decide the representation (regarding promotion to the post of DSP) within two months in accordance with the law laid down in the case of Amrao Singh.”

Passing the orders in the case of Amrao Singh in April this year the tribunal held, “To our mind, the respondents do not have any legal power from any constitutional or statutory provision to transfer DANIPS officers on the posts of DSPs in U.T. Chandigarh, which has no legal force, is in-operative and cannot legally be implemented.”

Seven police inspectors – Dalbir Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Poonam Dilawari, Neeraj Sarna, Jaspal Singh, Malkiat Singh and Dilsher Singh – stated in the application that they were serving as inspectors in the UT police and their promotion was due. The applicants stated that presently there were four vacant posts of DSPs in the UT cadre of which only two promotions were made and the remaining posts were still vacant.

It was stated in the application that in all there are 21 sanctioned posts out of which 20 belong to executive cadre and one of communication cadre. Of the 20 posts of DSPs available 16 are to be filled by promotion of inspectors and four through direct recruitment.

The applicants specified in the application that ten police persons have been appointed as DSPs through promotion while nine police persons from DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) cadre have been appointed as DSPs. The applicants further stated that as per a judgment of the tribunal pronounced on April 26, this year, the transfer of DANIPS cadre officers was illegal. Thus, the representation of applicants should be considered for promotion to the post of DSP.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App