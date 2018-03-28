Congress targets Sukhpal Singh Khaira over ‘business dealings’ of kin

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/File) Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/File)

THE LEADER of Opposition, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, came under a concentrated attack from the treasury benches, in general, and former minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, in particular, who lashed out at him making personal allegations against Khaira’s family members’ business dealings and accused him of adopting a “holier than thou attitude”.

The pandemonium in the House on Tuesday began when Khaira spoke in the Zero Hour, saying that as per his information the government was in the process of refunding the Rs 29 crore deposited as bid amount to the bidders of the two mines which were under investigation by the Justice Narang Commission. Khaira alleged that this amount included the Rs 5 crore paid by tainted vigilance contractor Gurinder Singh to Rana Gurjit for the mine bid. Khaira also said that while Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had said the Narang report would be tabled in the house in the current session, there were no signs of it with just a day left for the session to end.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira for “misleading the House in order to attract media attention”.

Investigations into the illegal mining case were on and the House would be informed once the findings come in, he said, responding to Khaira’s allegations that the government was about to refund Rs 29 Crores of earnest money to bidders.

Khaira was speaking during a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address when the Chief Minister got up to intervene.

Countering Khaira’s charges that the government was also planning to return money to contractor Gurinder Singh, involved in irrigation scam, the Chief Minister said probe into the irrigation scam was also in progress.

A little knowledge was a dangerous thing, the Chief Minister warned the AAP leader, even as all the Congress MLAs unanimously lashed out at Khaira for his statement that all the ruling party members were involved in illegal mining.

Waving a copy of Khaira’s interview in a newspaper today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohinder demanded an inquiry into the matter, to which the Speaker responded by saying that he would examine the issue.

Rana Gurjit took strong exception to Khaira’s comments and there began a slanging match between the two in which Local Bodies Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was also seen siding with Rana Gurjit. “I have gotten up to give a personal point of explanation since my name has been taken by the most respectful Sukhpal Khaira who expects everyone else to listen to him quietly while he speaks. The issue of Rs 5 crore is under investigation and I will not like to say anything about it. But about him (Khaira) I will like to tell details of my meeting with his father when I first came to Punjab,” he said.

Rana said he had told Khaira’s father at the time that he intends to set up a sugar mill in Majha and required help. He then went on to make certain personal allegations on what transpired between him and Khaira’s father. A visibly incensed Khaira could be seen shouting at Rana from his seat by nothing was taken on record by the Speaker. The former minister allegedly used ‘derogatory’ words for Khaira’s father that were later expunged by the Speaker, Rana KP Singh. Rana also accused Khaira of having duped him in some financial matters pertaining to purchase of property.

Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, also hit out at Khaira over his allegations pertaining to the mines auction case. “Little knowledge is a dangerous thing,” said Amarinder adding that investigations into the case were on and the house would be informed once the findings come in.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App