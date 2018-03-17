‘Congress over-promised… Loan waiver the biggest promise Captain’s govt has broken’

AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu. AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu.

Senior AAP leader and Kharar MLA, Kanwar Sandhu, finds that the Congress government has been finding it difficult to balance their pre-poll promises with the financial wherewithal available to fulfill those promises.

What is your assessment of the administrative capabilities of the state government in the past year?

Captain Amarinder Singh used to be a hands-on person. But this time, he seems to have lost direction. The very fact that one year down the line, he has not been able to make his full cabinet speaks volumes for his lack of direction. The over-dependence on his coterie appears to be so far his undoing. Why do you need so many advisers. And some of those advisers it seems have been appointed because he wants to dole out favours. For example, what role does a Lt General (retd) of the armoured corps have in the civilian government? All these are extra extra-constitutional authorities and undermine the administrative machinery. Suresh Kumar was an efficient officer who never became a Chief Secretary himself. After retirement, now he sits on top of the Chief Secretary. When people say that this is a basically bureaucratic-run government, I think they are right.

How do you compare Captain Amarinder’s first stint as CM with this one?

Even then, he was heavily dependent on a handful of officers. Basically Sanjit Sinha, Bharat Inder Chahal and maybe one or two more. The coterie has widened now. As far as the cabinet is concerned maybe he has too many people to oblige and there is a problem of plenty to choose from so that is why he is not able make a Cabinet. How can a government function when the ministers are not in place?

Do you think the Congress went overboard in making promises in the run-up to the polls?

The Congress over-promised in the run-up to the elections and possibly this was due to what we (AAP) were promising. I think we may have shaped their promises. They came out with such a detailed manifesto. It was even heavier than what our documents were. It will be difficult for them to fulfill the promises. I do not think they did any exercise while making the manifesto or have they done any exercise after coming to power as to what additional sources of revenue will be.

How do you see their next four years?

I think the past year has been a wasted opportunity and it will be difficult for them to recoup from where they are today. The last one year they have been promising things, doing things somewhat like a headless chicken and in the next four years, I foresee, will be nothing but firefighting unless the central government comes to their rescue. Because I do not see a plan happening.

Which are the major issues that this government faces?

There are a plethora of issues but the major one is the financial cripple. The government should have known this was coming. I am afraid so far, Manpreet Badal has not got a grip on the situation. For example in the last session when the GST Bill was to be passed, the gentleman was singing praises of the GST not even understanding how it will take away your basic powers and you are not even asking for basic guarantees in return for what you are giving them. The least he could have asked the Centre was to release a cash credit limit against our share of GST so that the functioning is not crippled. For three-four months they did not get share the GST and they could not pay salaries. These are the basic questions he should be asking.

Are you saying that even after 12 months in power, the government has not come to grips with the challenges before them?

That’s right. Loan waiver is the biggest promise they have broken and this has added to the problems of the farmers instead of giving them relief. When AAP promised debt relief we gave a three year deadline for it because we knew there were no finances for an immediate waiver. But the Congress made that promise. This raised the expectations. I also do not think they have worked towards the problem of joblessness. They owe their victory to (poll strategist) Prashant Kishor but now they do not have a Prashant Kishor to run the government. The government has no money to offer government jobs. They still have not been able to enthuse confidence in the private sector, the industrial sector has not taken off.

What is your view on allegations of a tacit understanding between SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and Amarinder?

Why do you think Amarinder contested from Lambi and Ravneet Bittu from Jalalabad in the Assembly polls? They wanted Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal to win.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App