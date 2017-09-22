Congress MP Shadi Lal Batra tops list with maximum TA, DA claims — Rs 30.25 lakh

Shadi Lal Batra Shadi Lal Batra

Congress Rajya Sabha member from Haryana Shadi Lal Batra tops the list of RS members from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to have claimed maximum travel allowance (TA) and dearness allowance (DA) of Rs 30.25 lakh in the last 18 months beginning from April 2016. An analysis of the Rajya Sabha MPs from three states by RTI activist Dinesh Chadha has revealed that trailing Batra was Shvet Malik, the BJP member from Punjab, who spent Rs 23.21 lakh on travel in the last 18 months.

Congress member from Haryana, Raj Kumar Kashyap, claimed a TA-DA of Rs 17.34 lakh, Viplav Kumar Thakur from Himachal Congress spent Rs 14.62 lakh, Naresh Gujral, Shiromani Akali Dal RS MP from Punjab, claimed a TA bill of Rs 13.54 lakh. Similarly, the Congress MP from Haryana, Kumari Selja, claimed Rs 13.32 lakh, Congress MP from Punjab, Ambika Soni, Rs 10.33 lakh, Congress MP from Himachal, Anand Sharma, claimed a bill of Rs 9.46 lakh and Shamsher Singh Dullo from Punjab Congress spent Rs 8.13 lakh.

SAD MP from Punjab Balwinder Singh Bhunder’s travel has cost the exchequer Rs 6.02 lakh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Rs 4.16 lakh. Congress MP from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, claimed Rs 2.82 lakh. MP from Haryana Dr Subhash Chandra, an Independent supported by BJP, did not claim anything from the exchequer as travel allowance. Ambika Soni leads the pack of these MPS for asking maximum questions at 154 in the current year (2017). She was present for 45 days in various sessions of a total 48 days.

Shadi Lal Batra, who claimed maximum travel bills, was among the most unproductive. He asked only 14 questions although he attended the session for 46 days.

Viplav Thakur asked 81 questions and was present for 43 days, Raj Kumar Kashyap asked 71 questions and was present for all 48 days. Kumari Selja asked 39 questions and was present for 35 days, Bajwa asked 48 questions and attended the session for 42 days. The total number of questions asked by Shvet Malik was 38 and he attended the session for 38 days. Anand Sharma’s scoreboard was 37 questions and 45 days, Shamsher Dullo asked 48 questions in 33 days of presence, Gujral asked 17 questions and attended 17 days.

Bhunder’s score was 14 questions in 37 days. Dhindsa and Subhash Chandra asked the minimum number of questions at 5 and 3 and both were present for 29 days and 48 days, respectively.

