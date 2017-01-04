Congress leaders blame seniors for defeat in Chandigarh Municipal polls, ‘hail’ BJP

Congress leader Manoj Chauhan addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday . (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Congress leader Manoj Chauhan addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday . (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Former Member of Parliament Pawan Bansal and Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra had to face some embarrassing moments before the AICC Observer when some Congress members blamed them and the senior leaders for losing the Municipal Corporation elections held recently.

The members even stated that BJP “really worked hard to win the elections while there was wrong distribution of tickets in our party”. Some of them even said that despite speaking for demonetisation, the BJP won the polls which meant that people supported the move and there was no need to take up the issue again.

“BJP had got such senior leaders who turned the tide in their favour. We failed to bring any leaders from the centre,” said Congress General Secretary, Shashi Shankar Tiwari.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, former MP, Pawan Bansal, said, “Everybody expressed their views. In the past, we have won three Corporation Elections as well. BJP made these elections big otherwise they are just like any other municipal elections.”

Vice President of the Congress, Mohammad Sadiq even said that the party lost 11 seats because of former union minister Manish Tewari and that his loyalists had applied from there but did not get any tickets. “Not even a single local leader went to pacify the Congress rebels. There was wrong distribution of tickets and that is why we lost the seats,” he said in the meeting.

Earlier, while addressing the media persons, Manoj Chauhan, observer on the anti-demonetisation campaign criticised the failure of Modi’s demonetisation policy and said that on one hand the BJP government is professing to fight against corruption whereas on the other hand, the Kolkata unit of the BJP deposited Rs 3 crore in a bank before a day the announcement was made. He further went on to say that in the run-up to the demonetisation move, both BJP and RSS had purchased properties running into hundreds of crores across the country.