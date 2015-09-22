Punjab: Congress slams police role in Dina Nagar terror attack, govt says ‘shocked’

Congress MLA from Dinanagar Aruna Chaudhary said the Army was deployed at 8:15 am on the day of the attack but were not allowed to do anything. (Source: PTI photo/file)

The Punjab Assembly Monday witnessed uproarious scenes when the Congress MLA from Dinanagar, Aruna Chaudhary, pointed out shortcomings in the Punjab Police’s response to the terrorist attack on Dinanagar police station on July 27.

Raising the issue in the zero hour, the MLA said while the Punjab Police patted itself on its back, the reality was otherwise. Chaudhary questioned how could the group of terrorists cross the border in Bamial and reach Dinanagar without a single police check post stopping them.

She also questioned the absence of police officials at the police station when the attack took place, and said only home guards were present at the time.

“They could plant the bombs on railway tracks with great ease and could also fire at the bus in an attempt to stop it. It was the bravery of the bus driver that he did not stop the bus and drove directly to the civil hospital,” she said, adding all this while the police was not aware of their actions.

Chaudhary also said the Army was deployed at 8:15 am on the day of the attack but were not allowed to do anything.

“Had they allowed the Army to act, the encounter could have ended within an hour instead of going on for 11 hours,” she said.

The MLA also criticised the state Director General of Police, saying that had he reached the spot on time and taken control of operations, the result would have been speedier.

“On the first day, the DGP came by road, but the second day, when he addressed a press conference, he came by a helicopter. Why was he not given a helicopter on the first day itself,” she questioned even as the SAD-BJP MLAs rose to condemn her statements.

The first to take her on was Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majthia, who said it was sad that the issue was being politicised. He said Congress was treating the issue of martyrdom of the jawans lightly and that this would not be tolerated.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha and Agriculture Minister Tota Singh also got up and expressed disapproval.

Leader of the Opposition Sunil Jakhar intervened in the defence of the MLA, and said it would have been better if the chief minister or the home minister had made a statement in the house on the incident.

“The policemen did not have proper weapons, it was dare devilry on their part that resulted in their taking on the terrorists,” he said.

Reacting to Sunil Jakhar’s statement, Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Badal said it was unfortunate that the issue was raked up in this manner. “It was perhaps for the first time that the Prime Minister and the union cabinet said the Punjab Police did an excellent job. We have sent a message to Pakistan that we can tackle them with Punjab Police alone and that we do not need the Army for this,” he said.

“We should be proud of our forces. What happened in Mumbai during 26/11? We are lucky that Punjab Police controlled them and took action. We should jointly praise the Punjab Police,” he said.

Jakhar responded by saying that the government should bring in a resolution in this regard in the house .”The MLA wanted to say that the compensation to those martyred should be equal and should not be politicised,” he said.

