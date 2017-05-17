Congress govt has failed in Punjab, says BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI)

Senior Punjab BJP leaders Tuesday said that the first two months of the Congress in Punjab have been marked by rampant farmers’ suicide, unscheduled power cuts and high-handedness of Congress workers towards opposition cadres.

In Chandigarh to mark 60 days of the Congress government, senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal, State BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal said that during these sixty days, Punjab has witnessed protests against liquor vends, open availability of drugs, sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, atrocities on Dalits and gang wars.

