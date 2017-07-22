Congress can’t find food ‘scam’ it flagged as Opposition

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Once dubbed as Rs 31,000-crore food scam during the previous government regime, the huge amount is now termed as “Cash Credit Limit (CCL) legacy gap” with interest by the incumbent government, a term used by the SAD-BJP government to explain the alleged scam. When the Congress was in opposition, it had alleged an scam and had promised an inquiry to nail the guilty and recover the amount once it came to power.

After Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in which the CM took up the issue of Rs 31,000 crore, the government’s statements to the media explained the amount in two components: Rs 12,500 crore as CCL legacy gap and Rs 18,500 as interest imposed on it.

During the CM’s meeting with the PM on July 11, the government statement said he had requested the Prime Minister’s intervention to settle the Rs 31,000 crore debt, resulting from the CCL legacy gap of Rs 12,500 crore and the exorbitant interest of Rs 18,000 crore imposed on it by the Centre.” The statement went on to say, “The said debt would require Rs 3,240 crore to be spent every year on debt servicing for the next 20 years at the cost of the welfare schemes of the state. He (the CM) pointed out that the gap had resulted from difference in actual expenditure and expenditure approved in cost sheet approved by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, and the inability of the state government agencies to fully repay the CCL.”

The issue of alleged scam was raised by incumbent Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who was a senior party MLA then. During the last session of previous Vidhan Sabha, Jakhar had created a furore by reaching the Assembly on a motorbike, passed off as a truck used to transport grains in government records. Jakhar had named it as “Akaliyan da truck.” Jakhar, after getting the number of the bike from the records of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), had located the owner of the bike and purchased it from him. The bike was then exhibited in parties rallies across the state. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, soon after taking over, had announced he would order an inquiry into the alleged scam but nothing has been done so far.

K R Lakhanpal, a former bureaucrat and chairman of Ethics and Expenditure Commission constituted by the government, was also asked to look into the alleged scam. Talking to The Indian Express, Lakhanpal said, “I was basically asked to give a report on reforms. Unless we are in a position to get an audit, malfeasance cannot be established. It is only after fixing responsibility that people can be taken to task. “

Jakhar, when contacted, said he would suggest the government to get a physical verification of stocks done. “When the CAG has in its report stated that the grains were missing and the motorbikes were passed off as trucks, it indicates hanky-panky. The CM has met the PM and union FM and requested that people of Punjab should not be made to pay the huge interest. The government is working so that they are not burdened with a colossal debt,” he said. Manpreet was not available for comments.

The alleged food scam hit headlines in 2016, when the banks found huge gaps between foodgrains procured on behalf of the state government and the actual stock available in the FCI godowns. The RBI had refused to advance the cash credit limit (CCL) for procurement of paddy during the previous kharif season as the state food department had failed to reconcile the gaps between the amount pending and the actual foodgrains. The state government had then requested to get the pending amount of Rs 31,000 crore considered as a term loan.

