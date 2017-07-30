Cong blames Centre for rising tomato prices, stages protest

Congress leaders stage a protest in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Congress leaders stage a protest in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

With tomato prices in the city on the rise, the Congress in a unique symbolic protest on Saturday offered lockers to people for safety of the “costly product” in what was dubbed as the “State Bank of Tomato”. The protest was held at the Sector 44 market.

The Chandigarh Congress leaders said the BJP government has failed to control the rising prices of tomatoes and the protest is a symbolic way to make the Centre open their eyes towards the woes of people.

“This is a protest against the Modi-led government and the rising prices. This ‘bank’ should act as an eye opener for the government. People use lockers for safety of costly items. Today tomatoes also are very costly and that is why we have offered the option of lockers,” said one Congress leader.

Local Congress president Pradeep Chhabra said the prices of petroleum products and vegetables are now touching the sky and the Centre has failed to control it. “The sole focus of government is on taxation. Our opposition is against such anti-people policies of the BJP which we will continue till the end,” Chabbra said.

Tomato prices in the city have seen a major rise with one kg costing between Rs 75 and Rs 80 last Sunday. According to the traders, there is high demand for the tomatoes because of the limited supply from Himachal Pradesh.

